Another Crab's Treasure Devs Share Update on When Players Can Expect New Content

Another Crab's Treasure launched earlier this year and has been an almost instant success for developer Aggro Crab. The team has been working hard to keep the game updated with several minor patches over the last few weeks, giving players important updates to iron out some of the more pressing issues they've been running into. With the success of Another Crab's Treasure, the team is planning to update the game even further with brand-new content. Before that new content launches, the team is taking a much-deserved rest, but then it's all engines go for new Another Crab's Treasure content.

When Is Another's Crab Treasure New Content Coming?

As mentioned, the team at Aggro Crab is taking at least a week off. To be fair, after all the hard work the small team has done since the game launched late last month, they've earned that time off. Sure, they've scaled back the speed of updates over the last few weeks, but some actual time off should help reset their clocks and get them ready to start working on what comes next.

Another Crab's Treasure has potential plans for New Game+, DLC, and a potential Act 2, but first, it wants to continue working on bug fixes and stability for every platform. Not that Another Crab's Treasure is a technical horror show, but there are a few things that still need fixing before it's time to take on new content. That said, it doesn't sound like players will be waiting too much longer before that new content comes to the game.

The developers at Aggro Crab haven't said exactly what form the first new batch of content will take, but they did say that it won't be coming for at least a few months. That means we'll likely start to hear about future plans later this fall, though the team could surprise us and drop something during the dog days of summer. Either way, fans shouldn't need to wait too much longer before Aggro Crab starts to share what's coming in the first major content update.

Another Crab's Treasure is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. While there won't be any new updates next week, the team did just drop patch 1.0.102.5 earlier today, giving players access to a save backup system and introducing some important balance updates to combat.