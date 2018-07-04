Ant-Man and the Wasp Join Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 With Add-On Pack

With Ant-Man and the Wasp arriving in theaters in just a few days, we’re seeing more Marvel-licensed game makers incorporate their characters into their respective products. This is especially true with Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, which has an add-on pack available just in time for the movie’s release.

You can purchase the new DLC, aptly named the Ant-Man and the Wasp pack, for the game at the low price of $2.99. You can also download it if you’ve picked up the game’s season pass, which is also available for purchase (in case you haven’t).

In the pack, you’ll gain access to the Ant-Man and Wasp characters along with a handful of villains and other secondary figures. These include Giant-Man, Ghost (the baddie from the film), the Human Fly, Stinger, Crossfire and even Egghead.

Here’s the official pack description straight from WB Games:

This DLC pack, available at $2.99, adds a level and characters inspired by the classic comic series, in celebration of the upcoming film, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp, in theaters nationwide on July 6.

[The DLC] can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass which includes six Level Packs and four Character Packs, including the previously released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther, Runaways, Cloak & Dagger and Infinity War content, and the Champions, Out of Time, and Agents of Atlas Character Packs. The Season Pass is available for $14.99 suggested retail price or as part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition on digital stores.

So if you have yet to experience Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 or you just want to see what kind of big (or small) adventures these characters bring, don’t hesitate to snag this pack.

It’s unknown if this will be the last DLC pack for the game but it may be the case. WB Games hasn’t yet told us what else it has planned for it just yet. Still, it’s well worth the money based on what’s been released thus far.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters this Friday. Meanwhile, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.