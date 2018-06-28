Ant-Man & the Wasp Join ‘Marvel Strike Force’

Marvel Strike Force is celebrating a huge update today, and announced that not one, not two, but four brand new heroes will be coming to the roster. This morning Marvel and FoxNext revealed that Ant-Man, Wasp, Groot, and Star-Lord are all joining the game. Check out the hilarious new reveal trailer above!

According to this morning’s press release, Ant-Man will be available today: “Starting today, players will be able to unlock new content based on Marvel Comics’ size-bending Super Hero, Ant-Man. Ant-Man’s unique ability to use Pym particles to shrink himself down to the size of an ant or supersize himself when necessary makes him an essential member of any Strike Force. With a hero of his stature-warping abilities, there’s no telling what sort of trouble Ant-Man can cause for his enemies!”

As for the Wasp, Groot, and Star-Lord, they’ll be making their way to Marvel Strike Force in the coming weeks, so don’t freak out. We don’t have official descriptions for Star-Lord or Groot, but a recent update did dish the dirt on Wasp, saying: “Wasp is a Blaster with a high dodge chance once leveled and hard-hitting attacks. Wasp will arrive to continue the story from the Ant-Man event campaign on July 12.”

For serious Strike Force players, you may have missed yesterday’s update, which was actually prett significant. In addition to the new character descriptions, the official update page gives us the lowdown on some new features and event campaigns which coincide with this character reveals. Here’s a quick summary:

New Event Campaigns

We have a new campaign event that takes you on a new adventure and an original story that can earn you Ant-Man and Wasp orb fragments. Collect orb fragments to open the orbs and add these heroes to your roster!

New Environment: Secret Submarine Base

Ultimus and his minions have gone underground. Enter the mysterious Submarine Bunker and show them there is no place they can hide.

Chat blocking

New in this patch is the ability to block players in Global Chat. Just tap on the player portrait and select “Block” to keep that player’s chat hidden from you in the future.

Raid Season Leaderboards

Compete against other Alliances in our new Raid Season Leaderboards!

Level Cap Increased to 65 (coming soon)

The level cap is increasing to 65 very soon. More info on that and future Raids later.

UI

New Combat HUD: We have a new combat HUDI that displays how negative and positive status effects are shown in-game. This is a visual change that accurately displays stacking effects, such as Bleed and Regenerate. Nothing has been changed in how the effects are applied.

Nodes in Raids are now highlighted with a glow when selected to make it easier to see which node you’ve chosen.

There are additional notes on specific character changes and bug fixes on the update page here.

Stay tuned for all of the latest Marvel Strike Force news — we'll have more on Groot and Star-Lord for you guys very soon.