Anthem Gameplay Revealed

As expected, Electronic Arts unveiled some new gameplay from BioWare’s forthcoming Anthem to show off its depth and spectacle. And it didn’t disappoint.

The gameplay clip lasted a few minutes and covered your soldier entering battle. They start by stepping into a battle suit (not like Titanfall) and then venturing forward on a track, only to take to the sky. It looks like your character is able to switch between flight and being on foot (walking and running) over the course of the game, which will help you get around the world with relative ease.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It also featured different perspectives, showcasing the ability to work with others in co-op in real time. It looks like it works pretty seamlessly.

Of course, there’s also a hint of combat within the game. It looks like your character is capable of firing off several lock-on shots while flying, which makes it easy to peg targets both on the ground and in the air. We’re not sure if ammunition plays a part in that but it looks like your character is well armed, so you shouldn’t worry about running out.

Your character’s maneuverability also allows them to fly around underwater, as shown in the early part of the gameplay clip when you submerge underwater to reach a cavern. There’s also another segment where you dart your way through an underground tunnel, dodging explosions and targeting enemies that may get in your way.

Also, as you can see from the trailer, the lighting is very well done in the darker areas of Anthem, and really shows off the atmospheric touches that are being put into BioWare’s latest. It looks pretty sweet, whether you’re in darker depths or hanging around outside. This is one world that is well worth exploring.

Finally, there is, of course, the teaser for what’s to come. By the time you reach the center of the cavern, some weird slug-like creature emerges from the ceiling, slumping itself down on a rock and growling at your soldiers before you head into what’s bound to be a very huge battle.

The full trailer can be seen above. But yes, this game is building up to something spectacular.

Anthem releases on February 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.