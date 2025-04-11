10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the Spring Sale 2025

The PlayStation Store is going through yet another huge sale to celebrate the season. It covers hundreds of genres, from shooters to RPGs to horror. Of course, it would be exhaustive to list every sale for every well-received game, so here are the best deals in the second half of the 2025 Spring Sale on the PlayStation Store. All sales end on April 23rd at 11:59 PM PT.

Sifu

Price: $15.99 or $11.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $49.99

Sifu is one of the most highly acclaimed melee action games from the last few years. Its roguelite structure forces players to adapt in order to progress, mirroring the mentality one must take in order to level up their real-life martial arts skills. And while it was beloved at launch, developer Sloclap has unleashed a bevvy of free updates that have added new harder and easier difficulties, as well as a whole separate challenge mode that will take even the hardest of the hardcore many hours to conquer.

Persona 3 Reload

Price: $34.99 / $69.99

Persona 3 Reload is yet another version of Persona 3, but that’s not a bad thing since it is one of the more revered RPGs from the last few decades. This remake has all the turn-based tactical combat the series is known for, in addition to its social mechanics that have made these characters stand out in the 19 years since its original launch. Even though it doesn’t have everything from every iteration of Persona 3, Reload has new combat options, updated visuals, and some additional story sequences, so it’s not just a simple rehash.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Price: $42.59 / $70.99

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its disastrous launch, and this edition celebrates that journey. Not only does it come with the radically patched base game, but it also comes with the lauded expansion, Phantom Liberty. Players will have even more of Night City to explore, making this bundle a great value proposition.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Price: $19.99 / $39.99

Ninja Gaiden is going through its own renaissance right now with the remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2 (which is also a part of this sale), the upcoming 2D title Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, and the highly anticipated Ninja Gaiden 4 from Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames. This is a good a time as any to go back and visit Team Ninja’s trilogy through this collection. It includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, all of which are updated versions of their original releases. Razor’s Edge may have been received terribly at launch, but there are still two other action-packed games worth diving into.

Indika

Price: $17.49 or $14.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Indika is unlike anything else on this list. This narrative-based adventure sees the titular nun named Indika embark on a journey across an alternate version of Russia. This surreal game examines religion and how humans interact with it by intricately using the video game medium to enhance its themes. It was applauded for its writing and that makes it worthy of looking at in a sale like this.

Dead Space Deluxe Edition

Price: $19.99 / $79.99

The Dead Space remake brought the 2008 horror classic into the modern age and shows that it deserves to be at least up there with Capcom’s recent strings of remakes. It kept the core of the original together, but smoothed out the gameplay, opened up the setting, and added more complexity to the narrative. It seems like plans for a second remake are not in the cards now, but that doesn’t take away from how much of an achievement this remake is. This slightly pricier edition comes with three new suits and two suit textures.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

Price: $54.99 / $109.99

Star Wars Outlaws has been updated a handful of times since its release, thanks to user feedback that has made going through its handful of open worlds a little smoother. While still a somewhat typical Ubisoft open-world game, it lets players live somewhat of a scoundrel’s life as they build up to a big heist. The Gold Edition also comes with the season pass, which is just about to get its final expansion. These two story-based DLCs are based around classic Star Wars characters like Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka.

South Park: The Video Game Collection

Price: $11.99 / $59.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: A Fractured But Whole are the two best-regarded games based on the long-running show. And they’re both included in one cheap bundle. Both are essentially new seasons of South Park as the kids traverse around the titular town and get into all sorts of inappropriate hijinks. And while they’re geared toward fans of the show, the turned-based RPG wrapping of the first game and tactical RPG gameplay of the sequel have enough depth to attract those outside the show’s hardcore fanbase. A Fractured But Whole‘s season pass is not included, but it is also part of this sale.

Jusant

Price: $12.49 or $11.24 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Developer Dontnod is known for its Life is Strange games, and that’s what makes its climbing game Jusant so surprising. Jusant is a simple adventure where players must scale a massive mountain in front of them using various systems and mechanics to manage their ropes and stamina. Each level adds a new wrinkle to climbing so it doesn’t grow stale over its five-hour runtime. It’s tight, unique, and has a stunning art style that give it an extra edge over the thousands of games in this sale.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

It’s unclear what Capcom is officially doing with Devil May Cry now, but Devil May Cry 5 is still noteworthy almost six years later. This character action game has three distinct characters all with their own style. Nero, who made his debut in DMC4, has a unique arm that gives him a wide amount of versatility in addition to his basic sword and gun attacks. V, who is new to the series and widely wasn’t regarded well, lets his familiars do the fighting. Dante, the series’ longtime protagonist, has all sorts of tools and movement skills that make him one of the deepest and most combo-heavy characters to ever grace the genre. Vergil, Dante’s antagonistic brother, is new to this special edition, and can be flashy when played at low levels but has an impressively high skill ceiling for those willing to put in the time.