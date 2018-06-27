Anthem Players Can Have Multiple Characters on a Single Account

BioWare’s Anthem is not the studio’s first rodeo when it comes to online play, though it is a pretty dramatic pivot from their previous franchise. The developer has been sharing with us a lot of information lately when it comes to the upcoming title slated for a February release, but one aspect of the game that has many intrigued is the ability to swap out Jaevlins (the game’s mech suits) throughout the gameplay experience. Unlike Destiny 2, this means players won’t have to start all new characters when looking at experiencing other play styles, though the good news is that you can if you wanted to. BioWare’s Exective Producer Mark Darrah recently confirmed the good news via his social media platform.

In a recent Q&A with fans on his Twitter account, Darrah opened up a lot about the new online game coming early next year. Though Darrah does reinforce that there is no need for multiple characters because no one will be locked into a certain class, the option for more than one “Freelancer” is available to those interested. Unfortunately, he didn’t mention how many one account could have, he simply confirmed that the option for “multiple” would be there.

One might be thinking this is a fantastic move so that players won’t get too far ahead of their friends when wanting to squad up, but that’s actually not the case either. BioWare had already previously confirmed that there will be level scaling prevalent in the game so that you could play as little or as much as you want without having to worry about your friends behind left behind. This is one of many ways that the game is very accessible in both its solo and online game experience.

I recently got my hands on Anthem during this year’s E3 and I’ve got to say, I was pretty impressed. As a huge Mass Effect fan I was a little bummed to find out that Anthem was taking priority, but the combat was incredibly smooth and I did find myself wanting to learn more about the characters I was interacting with.

Anthem officially launches for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on February 22nd of next year! To hear about my hands-on impressions of the game, you can check out the video below with some epic 1080p gameplay action also available: