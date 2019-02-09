‘Anthem’ Launch Trailer Shows Off All Four Javelins

BioWare and EA released a new launch trailer for Anthem ahead of its release which showed off all four of the Javelins players can pilot during their missions.

Poised to release on February 22nd, the trailer above was shared by EA on Friday with four times the Javelin action and a redone version of Ozzy Osborne’s “Crazy Train” to accompany it. The Ranger, Colossus, Interceptor, and Storm Javelins were all shown in that order, each of them with their own strengths made apparent by the trailer. Those strengths all come with trade-offs as one might expect, but players will find out about those as they unlock the Javelins while playing Anthem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full release date for Anthem is just under two weeks away now, but the release of the launch trailer makes sense seeing how the first opportunity people will have to play the full game will come on February 15th, but only for Origin Access Premier subscribers. Anthem’s instructional spreadsheet shown below was released towards the end of January and broke down how people can play the game either at its full release or at an earlier date. It also detailed how the demo would be made available, though those dates have already passed with the next milestones being the early access launch and a 10-hour trial for EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscribers on the Xbox One and PC, respectively. Both of those events will take place on February 15th.

Want to know when you can play #AnthemGame? Here’s a breakdown of when you can get your hands on it, and get more info on the Open Demo coming up this weekend: //t.co/KRoikyBXh4 pic.twitter.com/wdZgRCPVtx — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 30, 2019

Beyond its launch, EA and BioWare are already looking ahead to the content that’ll come after the game’s release. Days ago, BioWare released another infographic which spelled out the plans for the game’s first few updates and the first act which is called “Echoes of Reality.” Three different updates are planned for this act with events, rewards, missions, guilds, and general improvements scheduled to be released during that time.

For anyone who hasn’t yet secured their copy of Anthem, Microsoft also unveiled a new Xbox One bundle that includes a console and the game. It’s the Xbox One S though and not the upgraded Xbox One X, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to play Anthem on the Xbox’s highest settings.

Anthem is scheduled to launch early on February 15th with a full release coming on February 22nd.