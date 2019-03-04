‘Anthem’ PS4 Players Are Claiming That the Game Is Bricking Their Consoles

Anthem PlayStation 4 players have been taking to social media with claims that the latest online game from BioWare is shutting down their systems with some claims even mentioning that it is bricking them all together.

We previously covered the reports when they were first started trickling in with some players mentioning that Sony was offering refunds for the game as an apology though it was much more than what our initial coverage suggested. We did reach out to Sony for comment on the refunds since right now we only have claims and not any evidence of Sony’s offer, but we will update as soon as we hear back.

The Reddit post that started the worry over the safety of PS4 systems mentioned, “When encountering a crash or game error, sometimes I get booted to the main menu or out of the game completely to the PS4 dashboard. But twice now when trying to matchmake my PS4 has completely turned off. Don’t worry about the loot patch ffs, sort the bugs out first please.”

From there, other players experiencing similar issues weighed in, though others jumped in to say that the claims of Sony offering refunds for this reason are “blatantly false” and that there has been no official recognition of “bricking” from the gaming giant.

Another user mentioned that they emailed Sony after experiencing system failure and provided their response – though not in the form of a screenshot – instead in copy / paste simple text. A screenshot of this would have been helpful to verify validity but for now we are waiting on Sony’s official comment on the situation at hand.

I will say that Sony seems to be more lenient with AAA purchases. I was able to get a refund for Red Dead Redemption 2 after my copy suddenly wouldn’t let me progress past a certain point but at this time, neither BioWare or Sony has made mention of this particular issue despite the rising number of reports hitting the PlayStation support social media channels. If the reports are accurate, it’s something that BioWare needs to address immediately.

With a few critical patches since launch, many are enjoying their time flying around in their Javelins despite the initial reviews. It’s another one of those games that seem to have the community divided but in the case of malfunctioning equipment due to a title bug — that’s something that needs to take priority.

Have you experienced critical issues like the ones mentioned above? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

As for the game itself, Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full review right here.

