EA Suggests Anthem Will Be Around For Generations

Anthem had a very rough launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, a launch it really hasn’t recovered from yet, and a launch it may never recover from fully. EA knows this, but it also believes in the game and BioWare’s capabilities. In other words, it thinks things can be turned around and the IP could still go on to be very successful. Speaking to GameDaily, EA revealed it would stop supporting the game if it really didn’t believe there was something special to it. However, EA CEO Andrew Wilson thinks there’s something there that can be tapped into, and even suggests the game/series will be around for generations.

“If we believed that at the very core the world wasn’t compelling people, if we believed at the very core that the characters weren’t compelling for people, or the Javelin suits weren’t compelling, or traversing the world and participating in the world wasn’t compelling then provided we hadn’t made promises to our players… we might not invest further,” said Wilson speaking about Anthem and its troubles.

“IP lives for generations, and runs in these seven to ten year cycles. So, if I think about Anthem on a seven to ten year cycle, it may not have had the start that many of us wanted, including our players. I feel like that team is really going to get there with something special and something great, because they’ve demonstrated that they can.”

These are far from the words of a CEO who’s looking to stop supporting a game and shut down a studio (BioWare). In other words, it appears BioWare is going nowhere, and for now, neither is Anthem. That said, if the latter doesn’t turn things around soon, I wonder how long EA will stick with it.

As you will know, only a part of BioWare is supporting Anthem, the rest is being shifted towards development of Dragon Age 4, which we know very little about other than that it exists.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia port.

