‘Anthem’ Xbox One S Bundle Revealed

We’re less than a month away from finally getting our hands on BioWare’s new IP Anthem and for those that may be looking to play on the Xbox One side of the platform spectrum, there’s a new deal that’s perfect for those looking to score a new system!

The latest Xbox One S bundle to be revealed includes the Anthem: Legion of the Dawn edition of the game alongside the Xbox One S console with a 1TB hard drive, one Wireless Controller, and a one-month subscription of the following services:

EA Access

Xbox Game pass

Xbox Live Gold

The bundle itself is set to arrive when the game launches on February 22nd and you can pre-order this bundle right here for $299.99! For more on the exciting world that BioWare built:

Team with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both combined effort and individual skill. Each player’s choice of javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside.

Every time you enter the world as a Freelancer, you’ll select a powerful javelin exosuit – armor designed to provide its pilot with incredible offensive and defensive capabilities. Move at incredible speed, rocket across the skies, or safely roam watery depths. As you play, you will constantly progress both your own abilities as a javelin pilot and the combat and traversal capabilities of your growing collection of exosuits.

The javelin exosuits – and accompanying gear, weapons, and equipment – can be extensively customized and personalized. As you rank up and defeat enemies, you’ll gather gear and complete milestones that unlock amazing personalization options and turn your javelins into testaments to your ability and achievement.

Anthem’s vast, ever-changing world features unpredictable conditions, hazards, and enemies. Over time, Anthem will develop and expand – introducing unique stories, challenges, and world-shaking events. This world is both beautiful and deadly – and will test you on each expedition you embark on with your Freelancer team.

We recently had a chance to play even more of the game and interview the team over at BioWare, while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including the parts about the story players haven’t been able to see yet and those characters we connected to the most!

