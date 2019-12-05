Apex Legends Adds Free Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BP-1 Pathfinder Skin

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has proven to be one of the most exciting Star Wars game releases in quite some time. In fact, the game is so big right now that it’s even influencing other games! Today, developer Respawn Entertainment announced that a skin based on the Fallen Order character BD-1 is currently available in Apex Legends! Players will be able to download the new skin for the Pathfinder character free of charge from now until January 14. While the crossover might seem a little bit unusual to some fans, it does make sense given that Respawn developed both games.

In celebration of the launch of #JediFallenOrder, we’re releasing the BD-1-inspired, “BP-1 Pathfinder skin.” To claim the skin, simply log in to Apex Legends from Dec 3 – Jan 14. Congratulations once again to the Jedi team here at Respawn! ❤ pic.twitter.com/Y075K3VjtF — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 5, 2019

BD-1 is the droid of Cal Kestis, the padawan star of Jedi: Fallen Order. In the game, BD-1 and Cal become friends when Cal embarks on a mission to rebuild the Jedi Order. Despite playing second fiddle to Cal, buddy droid BD-1 has proven to be a rather popular new character. With its own Star Wars: The Black Series action figure and a Funko Pop, BD-1 has started to amass a collection of merchandise on par with big screen bots like BB-8. Despite being a relatively recent addition to the Star Wars brand, BD-1 has quickly joined the pantheon of beloved Star Wars droids.

Released in February 2019, Apex Legends is a free-to-play shooter available on Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The character Pathfinder is one of several playable characters in the game. A robot that awoke one day with no knowledge of his creator, Pathfinder joined the Apex Games’ bloodsport in order to gain fame and hopefully attract the attention of the person who built him.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to release in just a few short weeks, it seems increasingly likely that we’ll see more crossovers with battle royale games such as these in the very near future. In fact, a Star Wars crossover with Fortnite launched the same day as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Are you excited to use the BP-1 Pathfinder skin? What do you think of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!