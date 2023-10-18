Apex Legends Adds Post Malone For "Two Weeks of Beautiful Mayhem"

Today, Apex Legends kicked off its latest event. This one lets players earn a new Revenant prestige skin as they celebrate the holiday season. However, the team at Respawn isn't taking a rest after launching the new event. While the Collection event runs through October 31, Respawn is already prepping for the next event, and it's a surprising one. In a new video posted to Twitter, Apex Legends and Post Malone have revealed that they will be working together for "two weeks of beautiful mayhem" next month.

What is the Apex Legends x Post Malone Event?

Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/q4OEzyvmUQ — Post Malone (@PostMalone) October 16, 2023

At this point, no one really knows what this event will entail. The only thing we've seen from Post Malone and Respawn is a short video on Twitter where Posty is on the ground. After a few seconds, he asks, "Can someone rez me?" and that's pretty much it. The only other info Apex has given out is that the event will start on November 7 and last for two weeks.

If you want to speculate, some are wondering if this will be a similar event to what we've seen with musical artists and Fortnite. Obviously, the Travis Scott event was a big success for Epic, and it's possible Respawn might be looking to do something similar. That said, Apex has never done anything like that in the past, so it might be tough for the team to get it working in the game unless they've dedicated significant resources. It seems more likely that it'll be something full of new cosmetics for players to earn alongside a new mode or two.

Apex Legends Halloween Event

As mentioned above, the big ticket item for the Halloween event is the new Revenant prestige skin. The Apex Nightmare is a great skin to serve as the showcase for the Halloween event, especially when you level it all the way up. There are also several other skins to buy or earn if the Revenant skin isn't up your alley and a free reward tracker during the event that'll give you a few nice rewards. The event also includes the Trick N' Treat Trios mode, which has a new item that gives your Legend an extra ability.

"Trick N' Treat Trios is live until October 31, 2023. Peruse for Candy while knocking enemies, looting bins, and breaking doors, then consume it for an extra treat: EVO points, Ultimate charge, and 25 points of shield healing over time," Respawn said. "No sweet tooth? Pick-up a Copycat Kit-a new limited-time survival item that gives you access to an extra Legend ability for the rest of the match. Cooldowns apply!"

Apex Legends Halloween "Doppelgangers" Collection Event runs from October 17 to October 31. The Post Malone event kicks off on November 7. Apex Legends is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.