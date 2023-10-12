Apex Legends Event Gives Revenant a Prestige Skin

If you're an Apex Legends player who really likes Revenant and has a decent chunk of change to spare, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have just the thing for you. As part of the game's new Doppelgangers Collection Event, a Prestige Skin for Revenant has been revealed which will be obtainable through the routinely daunting task of acquiring 24 different items in order to get the cosmetic. That skins and other cosmetics included in the Doppelgangers Collection Event will be available starting on October 17th and onward until the event ends at the end of the month on October 31st.

The skin itself is called Apex Nightmare, and it somehow makes Revenant look even more metallic and skeletal. Revenant is clad in a set of armor that evolves as players rank up the skin, a customary feature of the Prestige cosmetics that lets you know when you're dealing with someone who's put a lot of time into playing Revenant.

Revenant's "Apex Nightmare" Skin

You can check out Revenant's skin courtesy of the trailer for the Doppelganger Collection Event. The first stage of the skin is fine itself, but like other Prestige cosmetics, it gets better as you rank it up until Revenant is looking like something out of Army of Darkness. The skin comes with its own unique finisher, too, that sees Revenant opening up his furnace-like chest and devouring a downed Legend in a burst of flames.

But as is the case with Apex's most involved offerings, this one won't be easy to get unless you're willing to pay your way through the event cosmetics. A total of 24 different event skins for Legends and weapons will be available starting October 17 for players to acquire with Apex Coins or crafting materials just as we've seen from the other 10 Collection Events Apex has put out this year, and if you want this skin, you'll need to acquire all of those one way or another. There is a free rewards tracker for this event, but it doesn't yield any event loot boxes that'll give you one of those skins, so it's up to you to have enough money or in-game resources to claim Revenant's skin.

New Game Mode

Aside from the new skin, the other notable part of this Collection Event is the Trick N' Treat Trios game mode. It'll be live for the same duration as the event itself, and it includes an interesting new item that gives your chosen Legend access to an extra ability.

"Trick N' Treat Trios is live until October 31, 2023. Peruse for Candy while knocking enemies, looting bins, and breaking doors, then consume it for an extra treat: EVO points, Ultimate charge, and 25 points of shield healing over time," Respawn said. "No sweet tooth? Pick-up a Copycat Kit-a new limited-time survival item that gives you access to an extra Legend ability for the rest of the match. Cooldowns apply!"

Apex's Doppelgangers Collection Event begins on October 17th and will run from then until October 31st.