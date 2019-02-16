Over 16,000 ‘Apex Legends’ Cheaters Get Banned In Less Than Two Weeks

Developers have been cracking down harder than ever before on cheaters in online gaming in recent years and Respawn is no exception. With their hit free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends already on pace to take down BR giant Fortnite, it’s not surprise that the cheaters have already begun to come out in droves. Luckily for those that don’t cheat, the studio is well aware of the problem and is doing their part to fix it.

Respawn took to Reddit to address the topic of cheating, stating “As of today over 16,000 cheaters have been identified and banned from the game. Cheaters suck. If you run into one, please try and capture the evidence and let us know here.” All they ask is for proof or at least a gamer tag so they can instigate their own investigations.

Though 16,000 might not seem like a lot at first, keep in mind that this game is only 2 weeks old and it doesn’t look like that popularity already seen is going to do die down any time soon. Though cheating and hacking is nothing new in online games, it does bring down the experience for those that are actually good at games and don’t have to rely on hacks to seem better than they are.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best, as well as our Game Hub here to catch up on previous coverage about the hottest new battle royale game on the market!

