Apex Legends Leak Reveals Plans for Next Collection Event

Apex Legends has another new Collection Event on the way, leaks have suggested, and thanks to some more reveals from insiders this week, we may now know a bit more about what's planned for this season's next event. This new Collection Event is supposedly going to be themed around the Lunar New Year with a few specific Legends and weapons named as recipients for skins. It's also thought that a new Heirloom will be released, this time for Seer.

While leaks about new Legends are sometimes iffy since those things change so often ahead of their release, leaks about new skins and events like this one are often more on-point, so despite Respawn Entertainment not yet confirming anything about this event, players may already have a clearer picture of what's coming.

When Is Apex Legends' Next Collection Event?

According to the leaks, the next Apex Collection Event will start on January 10th. That'd be a Tuesday which is in line with what we've seen from past updates and events in Apex, so that's a safe enough bet, for now.

There's no word on how long the event will run, however. Collection Events have always run for either two weeks or three, so it's safe to assume this one will run for around that long, too.

What Is Seer's Heirloom?

While not confirmed for the event, it's expected that Seer will be getting an Heirloom in this next Collection Event. That wouldn't be too surprising thematically given that this season's start revolved around him and the new Legend, Catalyst, and given that the Heirloom has already been datamined, it's likely we're close to seeing it added.

Seer's Heirloom is supposedly a hand sickle of sorts, though in true Seer fashion, it's got a bit of flair to it, too.

Seer Heirloom, releasing this season pic.twitter.com/a1yHNzDYs2 — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) November 1, 2022

What Else Is in the January Collection Event?

Beyond the Heirloom, Twitter user SomeoneWhoLeaks said that players would get some free badges, holos, and skins for completing the event tracker. Skins for Wattson, Newcastle, and the R-99 have been datamined, too.

The Collection Event releasing the 10th of January is likely themed after the Lunar New Year, more specifically the year of the rabbit.



There's 1 either free / scrapped badge, 3 holosprays, and 4 badges to earn.



Only confirmed skins are epics for watty, newcastle, and the R-99. pic.twitter.com/ecBhMwdjfI — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) December 29, 2022

Apex Legends' new Collection Event is rumored to take place on January 10th, but Respawn hasn't announced anything official at this time.