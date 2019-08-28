First Look at New Apex Legends Character Revealed

It would appear that Apex Legends, the battle royale video game from developer Respawn Entertainment, is set to make some new moves in the near future. The game’s recent event has just concluded, and it would seem that the latest update to the game includes a number of odds and ends that tease what’s coming next — and a new set of photos seemingly reveals what appears to be the first look at a new character, Crypto.

The photos are said to have come from the recent Gamestop conference in Nashville, Tennessee, which is basically a giant training session of sorts for Gamestop employees with the added benefit of sometimes learning what’s next for the business. That can include new information on upcoming video games and partnerships, which appears to be the case here. You can check out a photo of the new character, allegedly taken at the conference, below:

It’s worth noting here that this does seem to be in line with previous art reveals for the game. Back when Octane first leaked, the art followed a similar visual style, and Wattson’s reveal did the same. If this isn’t Crypto, the only reason might be because that’s not their name. (There’s some art from a previous version of the character that seemingly lines up if there’s been an update to the design.)

The same conference photos also revealed a new weapon in the form of the Charge Rifle, a monster-themed skin for Gibraltar that’s likely part of some Halloween event, and boxed retail versions of the game that likely include something like a voucher for the game, a skin, and some Apex Coins at best.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.