‘Apex Legends’: Even More Evidence That the Next Legend Will Be Octane

With season one officially kicking off this month for Apex Legends, fans of the free-to-play battle royale game already know we have a few more Legends coming our way. One of which has already been leaked, but new evidence has surfaced that seems to confirm that Octane will be the first one revealed.

The first leak began earlier last month:

Videos by ComicBook.com

RUMOUR: It’s not exactly a rumour, but an apparent leak. I can’t confirm anything. Apparently the Octane Legend was found in game due to some unknown glitch. (via u/voeno)#ApexLegends #ApexPartner #apexlegendsleaks #ApexOnDLive #ApexLegendsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/tuR2SxK9tg — Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) February 28, 2019

The “Adrenaline Junkie” skill is perfect for those that really value speed, even at the cost of health, though the Swift Mend adds a perfect counter. The Launch Pad just sounds incredibly fun, on par with some of the other specials that Legends have in game – including that of the Pathfinder Legend.

Another source just recently told Daily Sports that the March 12 release date for their Battle Pass was in fact correct and they even passed on the below image as ‘proof’ that Octane is the first Legend players will get to try:

Earlier in the week, another image was posted up over on Reddit matching up his frame to that of a previous video from Respawn themselves:

And then of course there is a screenshot that alleges to be a photoshop image from a supposed developer, those this one could easily be faked – we make images like this all of the time for our headers:

The above leak also matches up to a previous leak we’ve covered with another Legend called Prophet. For the full list of leaked characters, thanks to US.BlastingNews:

Nomad

Octane

Prophet

Husaria

Jericho

Rampart

Blackout

Crypto

Rosie

Skunner

Wattson

As for the free-to-play battle royale game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. What do you think about the latest Legends leak? Feeling those self-healing vibes? What other skins and add-ons do you think they should add that could make the battle royale game even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!