Hot-dropping in Apex Legends is stupid and a terrible decision. We all know its true …. we’ve all come to that realization while we are getting kicked and punched by multiple Pathfinders as we scramble for a weapon. But we all do it anyway. Every time. Why? We don’t know why. Because it feels good? Because the random level 14 jumpmaster can’t resist? Because we’re tired of dying in Bunker and Skull Town in 6.7 seconds? It’s in our blood to be the first squad eliminated and die while wearing golden armor with a Mozambique with 6 bullets in hand. It’s what we do as hot-droppers.

But let’s not kid ourselves. We’re stupid for it. And if we forgot this, popular streamer and top Apex Legends player Shroud is here to remind us. For those that don’t know: hot-dropping is a term in the battle royale game used to refer to the practice of landing in the blue circle areas on the map. There’s supposed to be especially good loot in these blue circles, and so a lot of players drop there, hence why it’s “hot.”

For really good players, it means not only do you nab great loot early on, but you can get some early gunfights and mow down some potatoes. There’s usually a lot of action, and the chances you come out on top are somewhat to very slim depending on your team’s skill level. And according to the former Counter-Strike: GO pro, doing this is “stupid.”

“The hot-drops are stupid as hell,” said Shroud. “Everyone is hot-dropping but they don’t realize how dumb it is to hot drop.”

As you can see, these are all valid points made by Shroud. He’s right. But, as a member of the hot-drop community, this isn’t going to deter us in the slightest. Once you go hot-drop, you don’t go back.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Source: Twitch via Dexerto

