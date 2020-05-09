Apex Legends Season 5 Gameplay Trailer: Loba's Abilities, Map Changes, and More

Apex Legends’ Season 5 gameplay trailer was revealed this week and gave players a lot to look forward to as the start date for the next season draws near. Expanding on some previously revealed things while revealing totally new skins and other content coming to the game, the gameplay trailer encompassed a wide breadth of topics while still leaving some questions to be answered when the season officially starts and we get more some patch notes. To help make sense of everything seen within the trailer, we’ll be breaking down some of the most notable parts that we can expect to see more on when the trailer begins. For those who’ve been keeping up with the Apex Legends Season 5 development, you’ll know that this is the second of the Season 5 trailers that have been released. The first shared prior to this one showed more lore-based scenarios where Loba and Revenant finally met again to set up the changes showcased in the gameplay video. Loba, as players should know by now, is the next Legend joining Apex Legends in Season 5. The trailer offered a look at her abilities and more which can be found broken down into more detailed parts below.

Loba Ability #1 (Photo: Electronic Arts) Starting with Loba, we got to see a bit more of her abilities in this gameplay trailer. We still don’t have a full description of them to tell us exactly what they do, but at least one of them is pretty clear based on what’s seen in the trailer. Her ability that’s presumed to be her Tactical move is the one we’ve seen in past cinematics and teasers where she throws a bracelet and then teleports to its location. The trailer shows her throwing it while falling off the side of a structure to save herself from falling below and to reposition in a favorable spot behind an enemy. Details like how long the bracelet sticks around, if it can be destroyed before being reactivated, and what the cooldown is remain to be seen.

Loba Ability #2 (Photo: Electronic Arts) If we’re to assume the first ability was Loba’s Tactical, it makes sense the next one would be her Ultimate. By throwing down her wolf staff, Loba creates some sort of portal that allows her and her teammates to pull weapons and likely other resources from it. Just before the scene above happens in the trailer, the staff is thrown down and creates an AOE wave around it. What’s likely happening is it’s pulling in loot from within that area so that her team can go shopping at the staff. One would imagine it’d have an interface similar to a Deathbox where players can browse from around the area to pick out their next weapon, but the specifics of it are again unknown.

PvE Content (Photo: Electronic Arts) One of the biggest changes in Season 5 that should satisfy lore buffs and those needing a break from traditional games is the PvE content wrapped into Season Quests. The first of these Quests is called “The Broken Ghost,” and it involves players trying to survive against the Prowlers showcased in the Bloodhound event from the current season as they seek to recover artifacts and solve mysteries. Players will partake in weekly Hunts set on Kings Canyon at Night with rewards and answers on the table for those who complete the challenges. There are nine pieces of a relic to obtain, and Respawn teased that once players find them all, they’ll “uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for.”

Treasure Packs (Photo: Electronic Arts) Whether you’re planning on doing any PvE or not, you can expect to find Treasure Packs scattered throughout your normal games. These are important for doing the weekly Hunts since they can provide players the chance to take on a new challenge, but there’s an incentive to find them even if you’re not interested in the Hunts. Inside these Treasure Packs found throughout the loot of normal games are things like crafting materials, experience for the battle pass, and Apex Packs. You can only find one a day, and there are 45 to collect in all. They’re redeemed immediately and don’t take up an inventory slot, so be sure to look for them throughout Season 5.

Map Changes (Photo: Electronic Arts) Remember when it looked like Skull Town was in danger of being destroyed, but players weren’t sure what the full ramifications of Loba’s actions would be? Now we know, and the result spells the end of Skull Town as we know it. Both that Kings Canyon location and the Thunderdome have fallen into the ocean and are replaced by new areas like Salvage. Players will have to get used to navigating these areas, and with Skull Town gone, it’ll be interesting to see what locations players gravitate towards in Season 5.

Ultimate Ultimate Accellerant (Photo: Electronic Arts) One of the most intriguing parts of the trailer that wasn’t expanded on is the giant powered-up cylinder Gibraltar found himself in front of at one point. It looks like it’s basically an Ultimate Ultimate Accelerlant, one that looks like it can charge a character’s Ultimate ability instantly. Gibraltar clearly uses it to charge his Ultimate since the icon shows that he doesn’t have the ability and then does when the machine slams downward, but it’s unclear if it’s a one-person thing or if the device affects those around it as well as the one who used it.