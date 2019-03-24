‘Apex Legends’ Next New Legend Will Arrive This Season

Now that Season 1 of Respawn Entertainment‘s massively popular free-to-play battle royale game is in full swing, players are enjoying their time with new Legend Octane as well as all of the new loot that has been added with the battle pass. That said, the developers are likely hard at work ensuring everything is functioning as it should with the implementation of the Apex Legends’ first season. While a new Legend already arrived, players are probably wondering when exactly the next new character is set to drop into battle. According to the PlayStation Store, whoever the Legend is, they are coming this season.

Season 1 of Apex Legends kicked off on March 19th and brought with it Octane and all of the new glorious loot. However, while we’ve known the content hasn’t stopped until next season, the PlayStation Store has gotten a bit more specific about things. “Two new characters will launch over the course of the season,” reads the description on the PS Store.

In addition to this, players can also expect two fresh items that “will be introduced during the season that will offer something new and innovative to the strategic mix.” Of course, Respawn isn’t exactly unveiling everything right away. If they end up sticking to their usual methods, we can expect reveals and launches to happen within a 24-hour period of one another.

That is, however, unless those diving into the game’s files uncover anything first. Then again, Respawn has been adamant about letting fans know that not everything in the files will actually be in Apex Legends. It could just be leftover items that didn’t please the team, stuff that is some time away, and much more. You can read all about that right here.

With Respawn committed to making Apex Legends a long-lasting experience, there is surely much more content to come. However, we’ll just have to wait until the devs themselves reveal what exactly is inbound. Until then, Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Who do you believe the next Legend will be that is introduced during Season 1? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Eurogamer!

