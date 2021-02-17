Apex Legends Reveals Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer

✖

Apex Legends made an appearance during Nintendo’s first proper Nintendo Direct in over a year. During the game’s time in the showcase, Electronic Arts and Nintendo showed off some scenes from Apex running on the Nintendo Switch hardware in a trailer and reaffirmed some of the unique offers Switch players will have when the game launches there. Specifics on how Apex Legends will run on the Nintendo Switch were not discussed, though those will likely be revealed closer to launch.

The Nintendo Switch platform will be the final console Apex Legends will call home when it’s released there with it already being available on the PlayStation and Xbox families of consoles. For comparison, the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Apex Legends are locked at 60FPS across all the available consoles to prevent disparities between the different experiences players have on their devices.

Unless crafty Apex Legends players have been playing the game by casting their gameplay to different devices in the past, this will also be the first time that the game’s been playable in a handheld mode despite the mobile version of the game being announced long before the Switch version. Respawn Entertainment is working with Panic Button to port the game to the Switch

“Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button,” Apex Legneds game director Chad Grenier said back when the release date was confirmed. “We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimizations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go.”

When the Switch version of Apex Legends releases on March 9th, it’ll fully support cross-play with the rest of the platforms should players choose to partake in that. It’ll also allow people to start with the Season 8 content right away, and since people on that platform will be behind everyone else, Switch players will get some free battle pass tiers and Double XP for a while. It was also revealed during the stream that Nintendo Switch players will get an exclusive Pathfinder skin.

“Plus, since we’re launching a few weeks after the start of Season 8, Switch players will be granted 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass,” Grenier said. “For the first two weeks after launch, playing on Switch will also earn you double XP.”

Apex Legends releases for the Nintendo Switch on March 9th.