Apex Legends Now Has Dragons

When Respawn Entertainment surprisingly launched free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends earlier this year, it was seemingly gearing up to take down Fortnite as the king of the genre. Upon the arrival of its first battle pass, however, the hype almost came to a grinding halt. Not to say that the player base fizzled or anything, it just didn’t seem like many people were talking about the title anymore. That was likely due to the lack of content coming to Kings Canyon, but now that Season 2 is within reach, players are getting excited again. It may also have something to do with the fact that there are now loot-wielding dragons flying around.

Players have started to notice something flying around the sky while in matches. As it turns out, that thing is a dragon. In addition to this, inquiring minds who have shot at said dragon have come across something interesting. That dragon is flying around with a deathbox in its clutches.

Who does the deathbox belong to, you might ask? Whoever shoots the dragon down, the deathbox will belong to a random person on that player’s friends list. As can be seen in the video below, the deathbox that dropped from the dragon upon it being shot belonged to somebody that wasn’t even playing at the time.

BRO THERE ARE DRAGONS IN @PlayApex NOW AND IT WAS CARRYING @IamTrevorMay LOOT BOX. LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/znHip4mH0H — TSM RealKraftyy (@RealKraftyy) June 18, 2019

What makes things a bit more interesting is the fact that the dragons seem to have appeared out of nowhere, without warning. Players logged in and there were dragons. That’s about all there is to it. Who knows what will be added to the game next. Maybe we will find out more when Season 2 arrives on July 2nd.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”