Apex Legends Arena Mode Leaked

A new Apex Legends leak has revealed a new mode reportedly coming to the game soon alongside the possible return of Skull Town. More specifically, it looks like Respawn and EA are getting ready to add an "Arena" mode to the game, possibly for Season 7 or maybe even before Season 6 ends. At the moment, it's unclear what this mode could be, but it has Apex Legends fans talking and speculating about the future of the game.

As for the leak itself, it comes way of prominent Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal and via the files of the game's latest patch, which added code to support UI slots on the "Play" menu for a new "Arena" mode. Adding to this, Shrugtal notes it's possible this could be a new smaller mode that would be ideal for warming up players and training before jumping into the game proper.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

Code was added with the 6.1 patch to support UI slots on the "Play" menu for a new "Arena" mode. Wondering if they're planning to transfer the Flashpoint-style healing into a smaller arena-sized squads mode. Would greatly help warming up and training for Apex. pic.twitter.com/K02xMcdKSu — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 12, 2020

The dataminer also astutely points out that Respawn has expressed its desire to bring Skull Town back, and thus maybe these two things are related.

They did mention wanting to bring Skull Town back. Maybe this is the solution, for example a "Skull Town-only" map with a handful of Squads? — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 12, 2020

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

