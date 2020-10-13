Apex Legends Teases New Character

Apex Legends has teased the next character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, courtesy of the new Champions Edition trailer. Last week, the game's next character leaked. At the time, neither EA nor Respawn commented on the leak, but today they confirmed it with the aforementioned trailer, which explicitly teases a new character whilst teasing who said character is. And that new character is named Horizon.

Unfortunately, details on the character are currently very scarce, at least of the official capacity, however, you can see the character at two different points of the trailer, but only if you look very closely. While the two moments went unnoticed by most players, there were plenty that spotted each and quickly shared the findings.

Below, you can check out all of the news teases for yourself:

Mirage says "We've got a new legend, Ho-". So it's 100% Horizon, not Valk.https://t.co/7eGImQAjXH — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 13, 2020

HD on Youtube, thanks! Horizon there on the banner. pic.twitter.com/WxAPltNDDk — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 13, 2020

Right now, it looks like the new character won't be available until the Champions Edition and Season 7 launch, which still doesn't have a release date, but could be rolled out alongside the game coming to next-gen consoles next month. Further, if leaks are to be believed, the new character and new season could be accompanied by a brand new and tropical map.

Apex Legends is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

