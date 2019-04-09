‘Apex Legends’ Players Hilariously Carry AFK Teammate to Victory

Squading up with random people in video games is always a gamble, as you never know who is going to be on the other end of the microphone. You could end up getting paired with an amazing player just as easily as you could find yourself teamed up with somebody who isn’t that great of a teammate. That said, a recent Apex Legends match came down to one of three players being AFK for the entire game, and yet, they still made it to victory thanks to their incredible teammates.

Reddit user “Crackly_boi” and his friend were thrown into an Apex Legends match with the AFK Gibraltar in question. After realizing the player was not at their keyboard, Crackly_boi and his friend knew what they had to do. Through the use of Wraith’s convenient rifts and a whole lot of melee action, they were able to carry the Gibraltar to a one-of-a-kind victory that will surely not be forgotten anytime soon. (Warning: there is some rather strong language used in the clip below.)

Many people who commented were questioning how the player was AFK for the entire match without being kicked due to inactivity. One theorized that the player was AFK, but upon returning realized what was going on and let their teammate do all of the heavy lifting. While this is hilarious to consider, it might actually be because players are only tracked by the character’s movement rather than button input. Either way, as many people pointed out, this definitely brings a new meaning to being carried.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the popular free-to-play battle royale game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Have you experienced anything similar upon dropping into Kings Canyon? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

