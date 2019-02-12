‘Apex Legends’ Players Have Found a Secret Monster

Apex Legends has been on the rise since its surprise launch last week, and with over 25 million players taking to the latest battle royale experience from Respawn Entertainment, it was only a matter of time before the game’s secrets became known. Such is the case with the well-known Loch Ness Monster from Scottish folklore and the little Nessy dolls players have been finding around the Apex Legends map.

Spotted by several Apex Legends players, who have now taken to r/nessysecrets with their gumshoe abilities, there appears to be 10 Nessy dolls in total scattered around the map. After shooting one of the dolls, “A Nessy Appears…” pops up in the killfeed. Naturally, players had to know more.

This led to the 10 dolls being discovered, and when they are all shot in the order seen on this map, something rather interesting happens. Check it out in the clip below:

How could it be a Respawn title without a bit of Nessy? That’s right, the Loch Ness Monster itself emerges from the nearby water, but only for a brief period of time. It’s unknown at this point if Nessy popping out of the water is the endgame when it comes to this Easter egg, but even if it is, we can only image what else is hidden throughout Kings Canyon.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

