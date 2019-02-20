‘Apex Legends’ Players Want a Night Mode

With new weapons making their way into Respawn’s Apex Legends and tons of leaks pointing towards some incredible content on the horizon, battle royale players have been brain-storming on what other features they’d like to see added into the free-to-play title. Apparently the idea of a Night Mode is gaining some serious traction, and though the immediate thought is “no” because of some of the in-game special abilities, it actually could work if done right.

User ‘Saxonn_88’ posed the question over on Reddit regarding a potential Night Mode and instantly the comment section came alive with how it could work without compromising the game’s integrity.

On one hand, many think that things like high-tiered skins and particle effects would mean the game would basically be rendered unplayable due to the “dead giveaway” factor, but others mentioned that perhaps alternative versions of those skins could be implemented within this specific mode. That being said, that might be more trouble than it’s worth, but the idea of “midnight skins” does sound pretty swanky.

Aside from shaders, one user mentioned “This would be cool. Though people calling this “easy” are very mistaken. Anything that uses transparency will most likely need minor changes. Every legend would need their skills(particles and effects) changed.

“The game has a somewhat fixed light and not full dynamic light. A flare would need to be changed from a slight increase in current brightness to it having its own brightness that does not take for granted that everything on the screen is lit to a constant value. I am unsure how well the source engine handles lighting it could be even hard then I think.”

But, it’s just an idea and while Respawn is listening… weather changes would also be cool!

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. Would you want to see Respawn Entertainment add in different modes like a Night version in Apex Legends? What other features do you think they should add that could make it even better?