‘Apex Legends’ Players Really Want to Recycle Their Skins

Apex Legends players have been having a blast in Kings Canyon over the past two and a half weeks with friends and random strangers alike, all while sporting their favorite skins they’ve earned or purchased. That said, all of the cosmetics featured in the free-to-play battle royale title can’t be winners, which has led to some players wishing they could recycle the skins.

Reddit user Royal_Raze shared a concept image of what it would look like if a player were to recycle any given skin. It shows a simple pop-up that asks the player if they are sure they want to proceed with the recycling, while also providing the amount of crafting metals they would receive in return for their skin.

While many fans seem to think 600 is a bit high, especially for a Mozambique skin, the vast majority appear to be on board with the idea. “As awesome as this is I see a potential flip side that EA would probably see,” user Ninebreaker87 said. “People recycling everything they didn’t want to get exactly what they do want means they won’t have to buy as many loot boxes overall to get exactly what they were looking for. But at the same time if people knew they could recycle garbage for what they wanted it could get them to buy packs they wouldn’t have bothered gambling with before… hmmm.”

“I agree with this concept, “RubikOasis said. “For example if you are a Bangalore main and you get a legendary Gibraltar skin (I wonder where this example came from) you should be able to recycle the Gibraltar skin for half of its value so you can work towards crafting a legendary Bangalore skin.

“I think that if you were to recycle a skin it should go back into the pool and it should still have an equal chance of being rolled as the rest of the legendaries in the pool. This would be key for free to play players since you only get a set number of packs and thus crafting materials so this way you can ensure that you are using the crafting materials to get skins that you like and will use in your Apex Legends experience.”

Needless to say, this is definitely a concept that might be worth looking into for Respawn Entertainment and EA. In the meantime, Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What are your thoughts on a recycling system for skins in Apex Legends? Do you believe the concept is good as is, or should some tweaks be made?