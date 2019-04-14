Lifelines Are The Best ‘Apex Legends’ Teammates, Gibraltars Are The Worst

Measured by win-rate, Wraiths are the best Apex Legends players, and Caustics are the worst. Measured by popularity, Wraith is the top legend, while Gibraltar is the kid who gets picked last. But who cares who’s good and who’s popular, the real question is: who’s a good teammate? Well, the only stat that could shed light on that is revives. And what character has the most revives on average? Lifeline. Who has the least. Gibraltar?

Play-Apex.net is a website that tracks Apex Legends stats, but unfortunately most of its stats don’t show what legends make good teammates. Most players are normal, average teammates. Nothing memorable. But every once in awhile, you’ll come across a player who will go out of their way to revive you with no guns and no armor. This teammate is a keeper. Then there’s the teammate who drops by themselves on the other side of the map in Skull Town and pings Mozambiques. These are stinkers. That said, while Play-Apex.net doesn’t have stats for respawns, it does track revives. So, without further ado, here are the legends ranked by revive percentage, AKA how good of a teammate their players tend to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lifeline – .43 percentage Wraith – .32 Mirage – .30 Bangalore – .26 Bloodhound – .26 Pathfinder – .26 Octane – .23 Caustic – .14 Gibby – .12

Of course, given that Lifeline deploys a protective shield when she revives is going to lead to her percentage being artificially high. It’s kinda a Lifeline’s job to revive players. However, it’s still a selfless act. Meanwhile, if you’re down and your two teammates are Caustic and Gibby, kiss that revive goodbye. It’s not going to happen.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via Xbox One, PS4, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!