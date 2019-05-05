Apex Legends Video Shows How Absolutely Broken The Peacekeeper Still Is

If you need any more evidence that the Peacekeeper is still broken in Apex Legends, well, here you go. As you will know, there’s been problems with the game’s powerful shotgun since launch. For one, accuracy is the same whether aiming down the sights or firing from the hip. Two, if you strapped a sniper attachment on it you wouldn’t know the difference between it and the Triple Take. And three, sometimes you can squad wipe an entire team with it before you have time to even blink, and other times you shoot an enemy at point-blank range in the head and it does 12 damage. Using the Peacekeeper is like playing Russian Roulette, sometimes you come out on top, but other times you’re guaranteed a quick death and a Pathfinder teabagging your death box.

That all said, a new video has surfaced on Reddit that shows that the Peacekeeper is more broken than we previously thought. Sometimes its bullets go right through you like sketchy Chinese food. But don’t just take my word on it, here’s video proof:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, it’s slightly unclear if this is a problem with the Peacekeeper or the game’s lousy netcode in general or the connection of the player, but whatever the case, it can’t be happening. And while it could be the down to netcode issues or connection difficulties, I know I’ve experienced similar problems with the Peacekeeper, and my connection is fine.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports beyond that Respawn is open to bringing the game to additional platforms.

