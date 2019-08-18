Apex Legends Finally Adds Much-Needed Feature

Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC recently got a new update, and in this update Respawn Entertainment added a much-needed feature that polite people have been dying for: the ability to say “you’re welcome.” As you will know, you’ve always been able to thank other players, but you could never reciprocate the good manners, well, until now. Apparently the “you’re welcome button” is thanks to one developer, Carlos Pineda, a senior gameplay designer, who was inspired by various demand for the feature. The best part of the button is it can’t be used sarcastically either. It can only be used when someone thanks you.

My small contribution to the recent @PlayApex patch: You can now say “You’re Welcome” whenever someone thanks you. Inspired by Reddit and this @Kotaku article: https://t.co/ZsiL5PGgBX Minor thing, but it does please me pic.twitter.com/YlW7BGZ17k — Carlos Pineda (@pinedsman) August 14, 2019

As you will know, playing games online with strangers is a rollercoaster that often can be a toxic experience, so I’m always done for more options to be polite and nice to each other. Like Pineda says, it’s not a big feature or one that actually impacts the game, but it’s a pleasant little touch, and one that should add a bit more comradely to the game for those that want it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the free and popular battle royale game, be sure to take a quick second and check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Apex Legends‘ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”