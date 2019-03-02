‘Apex Legends’ Ranked Mode Leaked

With a record-breaking 10 million players in just 72 hours, it’s safe to say that a lot of people are enjoying Respawn’s take on battle royale with Apex Legends. With this particular brand of PvP play being a huge focus in gaming in recent years and in the competitive scene, it makes sense then that many would want a ranked mode. According to a new leak, we may just be getting one.

According to a recent datamine over on Reddit, two file brackets can be found with the ‘rankedpla’ header with the option to enable this feature. Since it was found in the game’s files, we know that Respawn at very least had the intention of adding this into the game at some point. Whether it will actually happen remains to be seen because plans can change, but with how hot competitive play is right now – especially in battle royale – we would see no reason for them to pull back on this feature if it was already in the cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for when we’ll actually see ranked play make an appearance remains to be seen, but tons of streamers have already been pulling for this feature, including Dr.Lupo, and the studio did mention they were working on new content as we speak.

For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.