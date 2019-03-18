‘Apex Legends’ Season 1 Players Can Get Free Rewards Without the Battle Pass

It has felt like a long time coming, but Respawn Entertianment has officially announced the Season 1 Battle Pass for their hot new free-to-play battle royale title. Players had become increasingly more worried after each day in March passed by without the arrival of the coveted Battle Pass, but now that we know it’s arriving tomorrow, everyone can breathe a little easier. That said, there will be some Apex Legends players who choose to not go through with purchasing the Battle Pass, but there will still be some rewards available to those who go this route.

The Apex Legends Battle Pass will cost 950 Apex Coins, or 2,800 Apex Coins for the Battle Pass Bundle, and that contains a bounty of goodies for players. However, for those who just play the game to have some fun and aren’t looking to make an investment, there will also be a few items up for grabs. According to the EA website, the following items will be available for free:

1 Wild Frontier Legend skin

5 Apex Packs

18 Wild Frontier stat trackers

Much akin to other battle royale battle passes, Apex Legends’ version will offer over 100 items for players to obtain throughout the game’s first season, which has been dubbed Wild Frontier. Skins, banners, intros, coins, and more are all available with the Battle Pass, which you can read all about right here.

Apex Legends is currently available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while the Season 1 Battle Pass is set to arrive on March 19th.

For those unfamiliar with the title, here’s more:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

What do you think about all of this? Do you plan on picking up Apex Legends’ first official Battle Pass? Will you be waiting until next season for better loot? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

