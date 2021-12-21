Apex Legends Dataminer Reveals Divisive Feature May Be Added Soon

An Apex Legends dataminer has revealed that a divisive feature is reportedly in the works and possibly coming in the near future. Respawn Entertainment continues to support Apex Legends, however, compared to some of its competition, Respawn moves slowly. This means additions and changes players ask for sometimes take a very long time to actually make their way into the game. To this end, players — or at least some players — have been asking Respawn to increase the player count, largely to improve matchmaking.

The information comes the way of a prominent Apex Legends dataminer Garret Leaks, who reveals that, according to the game’s files, Respawn has increased the size of lobbies by 20 or, in other words, from 80 players to 100 players. However, it’s only done this for private matches. What does this mean? Well, it seems that Respawn is experimenting with increasing lobby size, however, it’s possible all that will come of this experimentation will only impact private matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, in the past, Respawn has suggested it wouldn’t increase the size of lobbies as it has a far-reaching impact, including on servers and the balance of the game. The maps the game boasts weren’t designed with 90 or 100 players in mind. Further, while plenty of players have asked for an increase in lobby size, many don’t want this to happen. That said, it looks like it’s finally going to happen, but it may be limited.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn have commented on any of this. Typically, the pair don’t comment on datamining discoveries or the speculation they create, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game — including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news — click here.