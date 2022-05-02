Apex Legends Season 13 Map Update Adds a New Way to Get Valuable Loot

✖

Apex Legends' new Saviors season – also known as Season 13 – will include new locations for player to score loot from, loot that'll be the perfect compliment to whatever loadout you've acquired. That's because this season is doubling down on the smart loot feature first found through PvE combat on the map which gives you upgrades for your equipped weapons. This loot will be found this time in the IMC Armories points of interest which will be exclusive to Storm Point.

These new POIs on the Storm Point map come from the battleground's first big update ever in Season 13, Respawn Entertainment explained during a preview event for the new season. They're also connected to the Spectres from the Titanfall games which were hinted at previously in teases from the developers. Smart loot is acquired by fighting these Spectres in a wave-based mini-game comparable to the Bloodhound's Trials point of interest where you fight off Prowlers to obtain better loot after each wave.

These bunker-like structures were raised from underground as precautions after the beast from the game's Season 13 trailer appeared on the island and was taken down by the Legends. Some backstory for their existence said that they were supposed to support IMC Pilots before but were never needed, but for those who want their loot, you'll have to step inside to fight the Spectres.

Weapons themselves exist in the IMC Armories, too, so you can drop there immediately or later on to bolster your loadouts. Once inside, you activate the challenge and fight as many Spectres as you can within 60 seconds. The more you destroy, the better loot you get. That smart loot again will compliment whatever you're using at the time, so be sure to have a desired loadout equipped prior to retrieving your loot.

One of the best parts of this new feature is that it's impossible to be third-partied here after the trial begins, according to the developers. The armory closes up once you've stepped inside which means nobody can interrupt your fight and steal your loot. After the battle's done, you can exit the way you came in, Respawn said, or you can launch into the sky to avoid any potential post-fight third-parties from those who may have been attracted by the commotion.

Respawn's senior game designer Samantha Kalman who worked on these IMC Armories for Storm Point said in the preview event that the feature will be restricted to the one map for the time being, but like other things in Apex, Respawn is open to bringing this elsewhere based on community feedback.

Apex Legends Season 13 is scheduled to start on May 10th.