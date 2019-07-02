Apex Legends Season 2 Changes Circle Closing Speed, Size, and Damage

Apex Legends has officially entered its second season of action, offering players an entirely new Battle Pass to pick up and start earning all sorts of goodies, including new skins for Legends, weapons, and more. However, new content isn’t the only thing to arrive with the update as Respawn Entertainment has also implemented a bounty of changes to several different aspects of the game. Weapons have received tweaks as well as the Legends themselves, but one key set of changes that players should take note of is what has been altered with the The Ring.

As pointed out in the patch notes for the Season 2 update for Apex Legends, The Ring’s closing speed, size, and damage have all been changed. It is also noted that these changes apply to both Ranked Leagues and the standard queue for Apex Legends. For starters, the first circle will be “about 9% smaller” than it used to be, and just about everything after that has been changed. Here’s what players can expect the next time they drop into King’s Canyon:

Ring Damage is now the following: Round 1: 2% damage taken per tick. Round 2: 5% damage taken per tick. Round 3: 10% damage taken per tick. Round 4: 20% damage taken per tick. Round 5: 20% damage taken per tick. Round 6 and beyond: 25% damage taken per tick.



Ring start and closing speed is now the following: First Circle Starts closing after: 3 minutes. Time to close: 2 minutes. Second Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes 30 seconds. Time to close: 2 minutes. Third Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes 15 seconds. Time to close: 2 minutes. Fourth Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes. Time to close: 2 minutes. Fifth Circle Starts closing after: 1 minute 30 seconds. Time to close: 1 minutes 40 seconds. Sixth Circle Starts closing after: 1 minute 30 seconds. Time to close: 1 minutes 40 seconds. Seventh Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes. Time to close: 1 minute 20 seconds. Eighth Circle Starts closing after: 20 seconds. Time to close: 1 minute 20 seconds.



Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular battle royale title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”