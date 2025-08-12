New Apex Legends Update Makes Pathfinder Better Than Ever

Apex Legends might have a problem with bots, but the ones that are supposed to be there are doing better than ever. Coming with the launch of Season 26 of the Apex games, titled Showdown, are a series of game changes designed to update and refresh gameplay for new and returning players alike. This season patch also included numerous changes to the Legends themselves, such as a new upgrade tree and a whole new passive for Caustic. But the most interesting of these tweaks impacts our friendly robot pal Pathfinder, who inadvertently got a huge power boost from his not-so-friendly robot pal Revenant.

The boost to Pathfinder comes from a direct buff to Revenant, in a patch that actually came with zero changes to Path themselves. Considering the lore and interactions between these two characters, it’s super fitting (and downright hilarious) that a buff to Apex’s signature lone wolf edge-lord Revanant would inadvertently buff Pathfinder, who insists on being friendly with every Legend in the game, despite the killer assassin Revenant’s chagrin.

Image courtesy of Respawn Entertainment

The buff itself made Revenant better at stalking and haunting the Apex Legends battlefields. Alongside an improvement to ground detection (so Rev gets his guns back up faster after leaping) and a change to the Assault class, Revenant’s leaping tactical ability got an increase to its pounce velocity. The minimum velocity was increased from 700 to 800, and the max was increased from 1150 to 1400. Essentially, this allows Revenant to pounce much faster at all stages of his tactical ability’s charge time. This is where Pathfinder’s indirect buff comes in.

If you’ve ever played Pathfinder, you’re familiar with their tactical ability. If not, this grappling hook allows Pathfinder to latch onto objects from far away and, as the title implies, grapple to them, pulling themself towards whatever they grabbed. The ability can be used to grab ziplines, deployables such as Crypto’s drone or Loba’s Black Market, and other players, on your team or otherwise. You might already see where I’m going with this.

Apex Legends is a game with incredible movement mechanics and thoughtfully designed physics. When a character gains momentum, especially from falling or being flung, it is thoughtfully distributed into their movement and dispersed when they land or slide, rather than in some other games where there is no meaningful gravity or momentum is simply lost in order to attach a character’s speed to a flat number value.

All of this is to say that with Revenant’s increased velocity on his pounce, Pathfinder has become something of a gun-toting ballistic missile. By using Pathfinder’s grapple on a friendly Revenant just as they initiate the pouncing portion of his tactical ability, Pathfinder will follow Rev through the air as they attempt to pull themselves toward their grapple target (aka, Rev.) When Pathfinder detaches from Rev, they keep all of the momentum built from pulling themselves towards a speeding target, essentially allowing Pathfinder to launch forward at incredible speeds. You may need your Revenant player to be ulting for this combo to work, to allow Path to grapple onto the circular shield that appears around Rev’s body.

If done right, this can allow Pathfinder to cross distances just greater than a launch pad, and get a speedy drop on unprepared enemies. All of this newfound Pathfinder power comes from a buff to a completely different Legend.

You can see this powerful combo executed in this Reddit post from the official Apex Legends subreddit, where one player pulls the trick off in their match to get a deadly Kraber knock on an unsuspecting Conduit. The move was very clearly coordinated between the player and their squad’s Revenant, and was posted not long after the changes went live, showing some clear ingenuity.

If nothing else, this clever combo shows off the immense possibilities present in every Apex Legends patch and the Legends themselves. Even if your favorite Legends are untouched, always remember to check the patch notes. There just might be hidden buffs for your picks present in the changes made to the game’s other Legends, opening up the path for some clever co-opportunities.