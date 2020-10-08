Apex Legends' Next Character Leaked

✖

Apex Legends next character has seemingly leaked, revealing the next legend players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC -- and soon PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch -- can presumably expect to play as. If the leak is accurate, then the game's next legend will be a character named Horizon, who has leaked in the past, though never in a substantial fashion like this. And judging by the media of the character that has leaked, she will be more of a support character that perhaps makes use of tech and gadgets to hold her own.

The leak comes way of prominent Apex legends dataminer "Biast12" and via the files of a recent update for the game. And as you can see below, there's no doubting the validity of the leak. Not only does it come from the files, but clearly Respawn is preparing to add the character. The question is: will she be the next character, and will she arrive before the end of Season 6 or be saved for Season 7?

Unfortunately, for now, we don't have any answers to these pair of questions. However, addressing the former, you'd assume if everything below and more are already being added to the files for the character, she will be the next legend to join the roster, and is perhaps going to join the lineup soon.

challenges_char_01 // Horizon Challenges video 1 pic.twitter.com/IEahDeSfiL — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 6, 2020

challenges_char_02 // Horizon Challenges video 2 pic.twitter.com/zW2aSC0k2f — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 6, 2020

challenges_char_03 // Horizon Challenges video 3 pic.twitter.com/DymGmQmPfw — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 6, 2020

Horizon got an icon in the files! pic.twitter.com/BHhGTNfoT6 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 6, 2020

Horizon even got a badge pic.twitter.com/Bpk99FqzTI — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 6, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither EA or Respawn have commented on these leaks, and it's unlikely they will. Obviously, they can't deny the content above, and thus there's nothing really to say that won't be saved for an official announcement. That said, if a comment is provided by either party, we will be sure to update the story.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will also be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.