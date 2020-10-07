Apex Legends Leak Reveals Halloween 2020 Skins

By Tyler Fischer

A new Apex Legends leak has revealed the game's upcoming Halloween skins, or at least many of them. Halloween is right around the corner, and it looks like Respawn once again plans on giving players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC plenty of spooky new content, including a variety of special and limited-time skins that take legends like Wraith, Pathfinder, Loba, and Octane and transform them into the ultimate Halloween costumes.

The leak comes way of the game's latest update, or more specifically its files, and courtesy of prominent Apex Legends dataminer, Shrugtal, who unearthed the skins while looking through said files. And, as you can see, the dataminer has found skins for every legend, bar Octane. That said, it's important to note some Halloween skins may be missing. In other words, there may be more Halloween skins than the ones featured below, but for now, these are the ones that have leaked.

Below, you can check out every Halloween skin, organized by character:

Wraith:

Caustic:

Pathfinder:

Lifeline:

Loba:

Crypto:

Bloodhound:

Octane:

N/A

Bangalore:

Gibby:

Revenant:

Watson:

