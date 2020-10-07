Apex Legends Leak Reveals Halloween 2020 Skins

✖

A new Apex Legends leak has revealed the game's upcoming Halloween skins, or at least many of them. Halloween is right around the corner, and it looks like Respawn once again plans on giving players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC plenty of spooky new content, including a variety of special and limited-time skins that take legends like Wraith, Pathfinder, Loba, and Octane and transform them into the ultimate Halloween costumes.

The leak comes way of the game's latest update, or more specifically its files, and courtesy of prominent Apex Legends dataminer, Shrugtal, who unearthed the skins while looking through said files. And, as you can see, the dataminer has found skins for every legend, bar Octane. That said, it's important to note some Halloween skins may be missing. In other words, there may be more Halloween skins than the ones featured below, but for now, these are the ones that have leaked.

Below, you can check out every Halloween skin, organized by character:

Wraith:

"Emerald Enchantress" will be available in a bundle with... * "Mistress of Evil"

* "La Catrina"

* "Soldado de la Muerte"

and two weapon skins. pic.twitter.com/IzJzq3EMR1 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Caustic:

Caustic's "The Last Laugh" original skin will be available in a bundle with his new "Sweet Dreams" variant, the "Loud Mouth" Wingman and the "Boom Stick" Mastiff. pic.twitter.com/p8L92ei0wQ — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Pathfinder:

Lifeline:

"Green Widow" Lifeline will return in a bundle with "Banshee Queen" Loba pic.twitter.com/N44EMtMTsj — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Loba:

"Banshee Queen" Loba has animated ghosts moving over the skin. pic.twitter.com/9TFLksdcWv — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Crypto:

Crypto's original "Deadly Byte" will be available in a bundle with his new "Midnight Cipher" variant. (name corrected) pic.twitter.com/w3cTsLx2cV — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Bloodhound:

Bloodhound's original "Protector of the Patch" will be bundled with the new "Wicked Harvest" variant, the two Crypto skins and the "Wild Ride" Prowler. https://t.co/NzoEF1VYz7 pic.twitter.com/79QPQdbdCz — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Octane:

N/A

Bangalore:

Bangalore's "La Catrina" original skin will be available in a bundle with her new "Soldado de la Muerte" variant. pic.twitter.com/Hi4KJYvZmV — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Gibby:

Gibraltar's original "Monster Mashed" skin will be available in a bundle with his new "Born in Blood" variant and the "Living Dead" returning Havoc. pic.twitter.com/qd8ooAdyrG — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

Revenant:

Watson:

"Winged Menance" Wattson will return in a bundle with the new "From the Deep" Revenant. pic.twitter.com/P2opNnBbfP — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 6, 2020

