Apex Legends Season 8 Ranked Matchmaking Changes Revealed

✖

Respawn Entertainment is making some changes to Apex Legends’ ranked matchmaking systems in Season 8. Some of the changes are geared towards the higher levels of play including the Diamond rank and above while others will affect players no matter what rung of the ranked ladder they find themselves on. The changes will take effect starting on February 2nd whenever Apex Legends kicks off Season 8 with the ranked adjustments, a new Legend named Fuse, and more.

The changes planned for ranked games were outlined by developer Respawn Entertainment in a blog shared on Thursday. Normal games won’t be affected, but those in ranked will, so if you’re playing the competitive mode, you’ll want to take note of what’s new before Season 8 is underway.

With a new Season comes all-new Ranked rewards! Check the blog below for a look at all the changes coming when Season 8 launches Feb 2. 🏅 : https://t.co/oNSTQR6kqO pic.twitter.com/nd7nC2mbI7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 28, 2021

Some of the highlights include RP rewards beginning sooner than before. While there’s a multiplier that affects total points and increases as the match goes on, only certain in-match placements award players with extra points. In Season 8, you’ll start earning those RP bonuses at placement 13 as opposed to needing to get in the top 10.

RP earnings resulting from kills and assists are also getting changed. Assists will have a larger window to qualify as contributions that’ll affect your RP gains while the cap on kills and assists has been raised to six as opposed to five.

The full notes for the ranked changes coming in Season 8 can be found below:

Earn placement RP earlier in a match RP rewards begin at placement 13 instead of 10 in a match.

Kill/Assist count has been raised to 6 Earn RP for more of your kills and assists in a given match. This is a slight nudge to give really good players a slightly faster trip back to their competitive rank, while giving our top tier players more ways to pull ahead of the pack in the Predator ranks.

Assist Threshold Increased to 10 seconds Earn assists for up to 10 seconds (up from 7.5 seconds) after dealing damage to a target that is killed by someone else.

Predator has been increased to the top 750 players Allowing more players to enter predator should improve queue times while remaining an exclusive tier for the highest levels of play.

Matchmaking Tightening Players below Diamond will matchmake much more often within their own Ranks.



It was also confirmed that the first split of the Season 8 ranked mode will be played on Kings Canyon with the second split played on Olympus. Words Edge will not be featured in the next ranked season but will return later.

Apex Legends Season 8 starts on February 2nd.