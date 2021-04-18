Apex Legends Leak Reveals the Abilities of New Character

✖

Apex Legends is yet to reveal Season 9's new Legend, but we know the new season is coming with a new character thanks to previous leaks. Fittingly, a brand new leak has revealed the abilities of a new character, though it may not be the new Season 9 character.

If you're not caught up on the latest Apex Legends leaks, there are a few unreleased characters we know of thanks to leaks. One of these characters is Pariah, who sounds like they will be a high-skill character based on their ultimate, tactical, and passive.

The leak comes the way of Apex Legends dataminer and leaker Biast12, who backs everything up with an in-game image showing all of the information. Right now, it's unclear when Pariah will be added to the game and whether or not other unreleased and leaked characters like Valk and Blisk will be added first. Whatever the case, when Pariah is added it will be with the following ultimate, tactical, and passive:

Pariah Abilities :) Ultimate:

Pariah activates a SDM device releasing a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move, Steam causes burn damage directly to health Tactical and Passive under this tweet↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/qp7xpB8cP3 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 14, 2021

The Pariah leaks didn't stop here though. Also on Twitter, Biast12 revealed the names of the character's legendary skins, at least as of right now:

Pariah Legendary skins names (Can easily get change) Secret Service

Lost Archive

Phantom Edge

Chimera (No textures = i can't show any skins) pic.twitter.com/Hu8ZjWPt6Z — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 14, 2021

As you can see, a lot of work is complete on the character, however, the suggestion is Valk and Blisk will be added to the game first. If this is the case, it's going to be a while before we see Pariah added.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While it's hard to contest the validity of the images above, there's still a lot of room for speculation and misinterpretation when reading between the lines. And of course, nothing here is official.