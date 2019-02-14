Respawn Responds to ‘Apex Legends’ Caustic And Mirage Server Issues

Respawn Entertainment may have hit the ground running with their free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends, but there have been a few bumps along the road. One such issue involves players unlocking Caustic or Mirage, and then being unable to use them after doing so.

In a recent tweet from the game’s Twitter account, Respawn let players know that they are looking into the matter. “We’re aware of the reports of players unable to use Caustic or Mirage after unlocking on Xbox One and investigating,” they said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re aware of the reports of players unable to use Caustic or Mirage after unlocking on Xbox One and investigating. Will update when we have more info. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 14, 2019

This came just after the developer had to disable the Valentine’s Day skins due to reports of them causing crashes on Xbox One. “We discovered an unfortunate issue with the Through the Heart Valentines DMR skin, Gibraltar’s Daemon Hunter and Neural Net skins that are causing crashes on Xbox One,” Respawn said.

It is certainly not ideal to be experiencing issues while the game is still brand new, but Respawn is seemingly on top of things with Apex Legends. This is sure to help it along its current trajectory, which is on pace to take out Fortnite as the top battle royale game. We’ll just have to wait and see how the developer handles these types of situations moving forward, and if they can keep players coming back for more.

For more on Apex Legends:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is currently on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think the problem is with Apex Legends‘ servers when it comes to Xbox One? Do you believe Respawn will have these issues sorted quickly? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!