Apex Legends Solo Mode Is Now Available

Apex Legends is about to get a lot more cutthroat with the addition of a new limited-time mode: Solos. It’s exactly what it sounds like; rather than the typical trio, as has been the case for all Apex Legends modes in the past, this is a single-player experience set in the same arena players are used to. It’s all tied to the new Iron Crown Collection Event, which has its own specific set of rewards to boot.

“While we are committed to Apex Legends delivering a competitive, three-player squad experience, we’re going to put Solos in for a limited time,” Lee Horn, Director of Product Management for Apex Legends at Respawn Entertainment, says in a blog post revealing details for the event and limited-time mode. “We are always striving to ensure healthy matchmaking across all modes, so it’s too early to say whether Solos will be permanent or not, but we’re going to watch and see what happens.”

Declare your right to rule. 👑 Stand above the rest in limited-time Solos mode, score unique cosmetics, launch into an adrenaline-fueled town takeover designed by Octane himself, and more. pic.twitter.com/daQDIW8Pli — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 13, 2019

While there’s no guarantee with Solos will remain a permanent mode, it does sound like the new Octane town — Gauntlet — will stick around for some time after the event concludes on August 27th. Between now and then, players can earn points towards Iron Crown event collectibles in addition to straight-up purchasing packs from the store. The game has an FAQ specifically about the event and items, but the short version appears to be that only two packs are able to be earned through challenges; anything else must be bought with Apex Coins (read: real money.) There’s also a full set of patch notes over on Reddit.

What do you think of the new mode in Apex Legends? Do you like playing on your own, or do you prefer to stick to the squad-based version of the battle royale video game?

