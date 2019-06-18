Apex Legends Reveals Two New Hop-Ups

Respawn Entertainment is planning on adding two new hop-ups to Apex Legends in Season 2, and thanks to a reveal on Tuesday, we now know what those weapon augmenters will do. The two hop-ups modify the rounds that are shot from four of the game’s lighter starting weapons, so there’s a chance players will be using some different loadouts when the next season starts. The Disruptor Rounds hop-up is for the Alternator and the RE-45 while the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up will be usable with the P2020 and the Mozambique.

During its big E3 appearance as part of the EA Play events, Respawn talked about the new L-STAR weapon that’s coming next season before teasing that the studio had two new hop-ups on the way. Today’s reveal from Respawn featured Sean Slayback, the principal weapons designer for Apex Legends, discussing what the two hop-ups are and what the goal was behind giving the little guys something to make them more usable.

“This season, we wanted to bring up the low end of the power curve a little, increase situational viability for lesser-used weapons, and create more interplay between weapons,” Slayback said. “So, we created a couple of new hop-ups.”

Those two new hop-ups are found below along with their various effects. The gist of the two hop-ups is that one does bonus damage to players’ shields while the other does more damage to unshielded enemies.

Disruptor Rounds

Increased shielded damage.

compatibility: Alternator, RE-45

Hammerpoint Rounds

Increased unshielded damage.

compatibility: P2020, Mozambique

Due to the four weapons’ ranges, it’s probably not an idea to double up on the weapons with the new hop-ups or have one of each in your loadouts since you won’t be able to poke at enemies who are farther away. Slayback suggested that players bring just one of these for situations where they need to quickly swap to a new weapon and said players can even “sometimes carry them unironically into endgame situations.”

The Mozambique has been a meme within the Apex Legends community since players realized how pointless it was to carry one around, so perhaps this will indeed make it a more viable option. Respawn itself has been fully aware of the meme and has even embraced it.

Apex Legends Season 2 is scheduled to start on July 2nd, so expect to see these new hop-ups and other changes detailed in the patch notes when that big season-starting update releases.