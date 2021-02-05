Apex Legends Update Changes Map Schedule, Fixes Exploits

✖

Just a few days after the release of Season 8, Apex Legends has gotten another update this week to adjust the rotation of the game’s maps alongside some hotfixes for different exploits and other problems. The new update makes it so that players won’t be staying solely on Kings Canyon as long and will instead be visiting other maps sooner as opposed to the two-week window during which Kings Canyon was previously scheduled to be available.

Respawn Entertainment announced the release of the update this week and said that the hotfixes went out on February 4th, so anyone active in Apex Legends now should see all the changes in effect at this time. Most of the adjustments deal with bugs that a lot of players probably hadn’t encountered yet or at least they didn’t know they’d encountered them, but the new map schedule is the biggest to-do.

The renovated Kings Canyon was supposed to be the only playable map for two weeks after Season 8 started which means that exclusivity would’ve ended on February 16th. That schedule has now been adjusted to have Kings Canyon’s exclusivity ending on February 9th instead, so players have just four more days of Kings Canyon-only Apex. After that, the normal map rotation will kick back in to switch between Kings Canyon and Olympus.

Included alongside that change were a couple of hotfixes for different scenarios. One of those dealt with an exploit that players had identified where they could drop items on grenades to prevent the explosives from doing any damage. While it was a crafty trick, it’s been patched out now.

That change and all the others added to the game’s patch notes can be found listed below.

Apex Legends February 4th Hotfixes

Fixed an error stopping players in Belgium from purchasing the Battle Pass (Note: the button will still say "Unavailable", but clicking it will let you purchase the Battle Pass. A client patch later will fix the button still saying "Unavailable")

Fixed an edge case where the gas from Caustic's ultimate would persist even after his squad was eliminated

Fixed an exploit letting players block damage from grenades by dropping items on top of them.

Fixed an issue that allowed Fuse's tactical ability to do damage through shields

Reduced likelihood of late-game circles ending on Mirage Voyage and The Pit in Kings Canyon.

Apex Legends has an anniversary event coming up soon to coincide with the recent release of Season 8, so plan on playing during that time if you can to get some extra rewards.