Apex Legends may soon add vehicles to the mix, if a new leak is anything to go by that is.

Thanks to the power of data miners, who have been meticulously combing through the files of Apex Legends, we now know that a new vehicle may be making its way into the game sometime in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, the only vehicle in the game at the moment is the Supply Ship. However, while the barge is rideable and lootable, it isn’t controllable. And so if you want to get around Apex Legends’ large map of King’s Canyon, you have to largely do it by foot. But that may be changing soon.

According to a new discovery by ApexGameInfo, a “Hoverbike” may soon be added into the game, though in what capacity isn’t clear.

The game files unfortunately don’t divulge any further information, but do make mention of spawn points and physics, which seems to suggest you’ll be able to find different hover bikes across the map and ride them.

LEAK: It seems like an “Hoverbike” is in the making and is only available to developers at the moment! (@Dexerto @TitanfallBlog) (#Apex #ApexLegends) pic.twitter.com/GZYzEebHv3 — Apex – Info & Leaks (@ApexGameInfo) February 13, 2019

While Apex Legends has ziplines and Launch Balloons that allow you to navigate its map quickly and with ease, adding a vehicle will surely disrupt the meta much, much more. Further, it seems like an odd thing to add so early into the game. Vehicles are a pretty big addition, something you’d think would be saved for later down the road.

That said, it’s possible that’s when they will be added — later down the road. It’s also possible Hoverbikes won’t be added at all. File leaks like this sometimes are a goldmine for information, but sometimes they are also full of misdirection. In other words, take this with a grain of salt for the time being.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port, though both are suspected to be in the pipeline.

For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, click here.