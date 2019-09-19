Apple Arcade Is Now Available

Apple Arcade is now live and available to download, at least for iOS devices with iOS 13 installed. Meanwhile, Apple TV and iPad users will have to wait until September 30, and Mac users will have to wait even longer, because the service won’t be live there until sometime in October. That said, if you have an iPhone and iOS 13, you can subscribe and get playing a vast library of games right now. Best yet, it doesn’t cost a thing. While the service normally costs $5 a month, Apple is currently offering a free month-long trial to everybody. In other words, there’s no reason not to check out the new subscription service.

According to Apple, by the end of fall, there will be over 100 games, with dozens already available, including some games that haven’t released anywhere else yet. And we aren’t talking about strictly mobile games. Most of the games currently being offered are coming to PC and consoles as well, but for now, they are only playable on Apple Arcade. That said, as you’d expect, there’s no big AAA games or anything that’s going to blow your mind. The service seems to largely populated with promising indies and more family-friendly titles.

A subscription to Apple Arcade allows access for up to six family members, and every game features no ads or microtransactions. Further, you can download games and play them offline. Apple also points out that players will have the option to share their personal data or not, that you can play from one device to another, and that there’s parental controls for those that need them.

Apple Arcade is here. An all-new way to enjoy groundbreaking games without limits. Find it now on the @AppStore: https://t.co/BR7BfvIqQm pic.twitter.com/SQDWHnFzzt — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 19, 2019

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that the trial automatically renews. So, if you forget to cancel it, it will be taking $5 out of your pocket every month.

For more information on Apple Arcade and what games are available via the service, be sure to check out its official website by clicking right here.