Hades 2 Developer Shares New Details On Switch Exclusive (And How It Differs From Hades)

For some Hades fans, jumping into Hades 2 the moment it entered Early Access was essential. But some fans prefer to wait for the final product, which means many gamers are still wondering when Hades 2 will get its full release. Supergiant Games hasn’t yet revealed the exact release date, but the developer did recently confirm Hades 2 will share something with its predecessor – a Switch console exclusive launch. In addition to confirming this plan in a recent Creator’s Voice interview, two of the developers working on Hades 2 discussed what it has in common with Hades and what sets it apart.

For Supergiant Games, Hades 2 is their first-ever sequel. The developer has made many hit indie games, but never a direct follow-up on one of its popular titles. Until now. And Supergiant Games is bringing their experience from creating the console port of the original Hades to the decision to launch Hades 2 on the Switch before other consoles. The first game arrived for Switch prior to a wider console release, and Hades 2 will follow suit. It will not, however, be a Switch 2 exclusive – the game will also come to the original Nintendo Switch, just like Hades did when it first jumped to console.

By now, gamers are used to being uncertain about how games ported to Switch from PC or other consoles will perform. But many gamers loved the handheld experience of a fast-paced rogue-like like Hades, so it makes sense to bring the sequel to its successor. That said, Studio Director Amir Rao confirms that performance is incredibly important to the team and that the Nintendo Switch 2 will let them ensure the game runs at 60 FPS to capture that lightning-fast gameplay that makes games like Hades so much fun.

What Sets Hades 2 Apart as a Sequel

With Hades 2 being the studio’s first sequel game, Game Designer Greg Kasavin notes the team approaches sequel with “Fear and respect.” The team wants to bring the same Greek mythology flavor and creative powers and boons from Hades, while building on them to create something new. In a similar vein, some of the same sounds and themes from Hades return to Hades 2 so it will feel familiar to fans of the original.

That said, Hades 2 isn’t a copy-paste kind of sequel. One of its new characters, Hecate, the goddess of witchcraft, sets the stage for a new storyline and new areas of exploration not covered in the original Hades. Along with the introduction of this witchcraft goddess, players will see a slight tone shift in the second Hades game, which leans more into witchcraft elements, including in-game cards that resemble the Tarot.

Bringing a magic user into the game also mixes up the roguelike gameplay, adding a new feel to each run thanks to Melinoe’s magic tools and abilities. This makes her playstyle different from Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game, offering a fresh feeling while still providing the boons and overall dungeon crawler feel in Hades.

Melinoe and Ares in the newest Early Access update to Hades 2

The announcement of Switch console exclusivity makes the Hades 2 release feel just around the corner. However, Supergiant Games has not confirmed the launch date for Hades 2 1.0 just yet. Instead, more information will be coming sometime later this year. Whether that’s a confirmation of a 2025 release date for Hades 2 or more details on the next Early Access update remains to be seen.

Hades 2 is currently in Early Access on PC via Steam and Epic Games. It will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 as part of the full game release, at a date still to be determined. Supergiant Games has confirmed via their website that Hades 2 will also be available on the original Nintendo Switch, with the hopes that it will also run at 60 FPS on the older console.