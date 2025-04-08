Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders Suffer Another Delay Due to Tariffs

Last week, Nintendo announced a delay for Nintendo Switch 2 preorders. Preorders were supposed to begin on Wednesday, April 9th, but the company decided to push them back to an unannounced date in the U.S. “in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” At the time, the delay was only confirmed for America, but it seems that has now changed. A day before the preorders were set to open in other parts of the world, Nintendo of Canada has now announced a similar delay for the region. In a statement provided to MobileSyrup, the company attributed the decision to the tariff situation.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S.,” the statement to MobileSyrup reads. “Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

mario kart world is the big launch game for nintendo switch 2

The preorder delay is bound to cause even more frustration for Nintendo fans. From a practical standpoint, it makes sense for Nintendo of Canada to align its plans with Nintendo of America. Regardless, it adds to all of the uncertainty that’s now surrounding Nintendo Switch 2. The second round of tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 3rd clearly came as a surprise to Nintendo and its separate divisions, and it’s forcing the company to adapt quickly. Right now, it’s unclear whether the system will see a price increase as a result of the tariffs, and exactly what countries will see a change. Analysts are currently predicting a price of $530 in the U.S. (up from the announced price of $449.99), but it’s unknown if the price will similarly go up in Canada.

Nintendo Switch 2 was officially revealed back in January, alongside a first look at Mario Kart World. Nintendo fully pulled back the curtain on the new system earlier in April, revealing the release date, several new games, and new peripherals that will be offered at launch. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the system right now, and fans are eager to get their hands on it. As with any anticipated release, there’s also a lot of concern over resellers. PS5 was very difficult to obtain at launch, and it’s safe to assume we could see a similar situation play out with Nintendo Switch 2. For that reason, people want to secure a preorder, but there’s no telling right now exactly when that might happen.

Hopefully the preorder delays won’t be too long, and Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Canada can both announce a new date. With the system still slated to be released on June 5th, it’s likely that Nintendo will want to confirm a date soon, in order to give everyone the best chance of securing a system.

