Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+ hasn’t been around all that long, and there honestly aren’t as many exclusives on the platform as there are with other, similar streaming services. Given that it’s basically starting from nothing, this in and of itself isn’t that shocking, and is perhaps the reason that the service has already renewed some shows for a second season — even before they premiere. That includes, but is not limited to, the video games-based Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

According to Variety, Apple TV+ has already renewed Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet for a second season. The series follows a group of video game developers, with Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame as the lead, as they work on and support a popular video game. The first season consists of nine, 30-minute episodes, and is set to all drop at once on February 7th. It’s unclear as of now when the newly announced second season might release, but the early renewal seems like a sign that Apple has faith in the series.

Here’s how Apple TV+ describes the series on its press site:

“Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ is a live-action comedy series that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game.”

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is set to release all nine, 30-minute episodes on Apple TV+ on February 7th. As mentioned above, it has already been renewed for a second season. The series stars Rob McElhenney as the video game company’s creative director as well as F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming series right here.